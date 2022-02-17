Short Interest in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expands By 33.8%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,500 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MODV traded down $4.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.81. 3,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

