Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Rises By 35.1%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NDGPF stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPF)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.