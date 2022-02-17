Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Rises By 35.1%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NDGPF stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

