Short Interest in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Increases By 31.4%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 678,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 806,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

