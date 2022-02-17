Short Interest in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Increases By 38.0%

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Open Text by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

