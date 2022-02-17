Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rises By 38.8%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 817,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after buying an additional 570,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

