Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Grows By 39.4%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PHD stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,042.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 141,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 129,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

