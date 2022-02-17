Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Grows By 39.4%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
PHD stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
