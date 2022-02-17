Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Increases By 36.4%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 502,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $302.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 3.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

