Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Increases By 35.8%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 725,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $970.32 million, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

