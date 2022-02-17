Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Grows By 36.6%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.56.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.