Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Rises By 39.1%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ROMJF opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Rubicon Organics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

