Short Interest in Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Grows By 33.3%

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
SHWDY stock remained flat at $$19.76 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.92. Showa Denko K.K. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.
About Showa Denko K.K.
