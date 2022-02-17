Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Declines By 22.1%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 17,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,962. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

