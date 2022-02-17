Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Declines By 22.1%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 17,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,962. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%.
About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.
