Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Expands By 32.8%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 550,800 shares. Approximately 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Star Equity stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 119,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $2,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $62,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 1,788,400 shares of company stock worth $3,808,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Star Equity during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

