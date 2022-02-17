Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Grows By 35.8%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,277,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 1,676,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

