Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Grows By 35.8%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,277,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 1,676,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.10.
About Storebrand ASA
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDF)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.