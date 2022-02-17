Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expands By 32.6%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 799,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 541,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,287. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $532.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.87.

STKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

