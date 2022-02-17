Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rises By 39.6%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 187,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $224.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.51.

TMQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

