Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Expands By 38.1%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

TRRSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

