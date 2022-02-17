Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Declines By 17.9%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMPM stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.