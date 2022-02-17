Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Decreases By 22.5%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
VMW traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.40. 1,305,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.