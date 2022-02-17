Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Decreases By 22.5%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

VMW traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.40. 1,305,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

