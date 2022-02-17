Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Expands By 36.2%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

WLDBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WildBrain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

