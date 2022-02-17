Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 18.0%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.47. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

