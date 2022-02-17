SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells 4,777 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market cap of $684.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SI-BONE by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

