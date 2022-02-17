SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells 4,777 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market cap of $684.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $37.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SI-BONE by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
