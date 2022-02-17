SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,321 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 4,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

