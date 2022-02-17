Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $16.47

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $17.06. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 58,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 930,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771,164 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth $10,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.