SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) Short Interest Update

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 461,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of SSU stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. SIGNA Sports United has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

