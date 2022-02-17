Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Down 5.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) shares fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 2,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.