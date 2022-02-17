Silk Road Medical (SILK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 56.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 61,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter.

SILK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

