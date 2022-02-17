Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.76

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 33712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

