SiriusPoint (SPNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $8.40 on Thursday. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

