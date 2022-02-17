SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Shares Gap Up to $15.27

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.73. SITE Centers shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 9,177 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

