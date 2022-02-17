SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Shares Gap Up to $15.27

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.73. SITE Centers shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 8,689 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 352,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.