SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE traded down $9.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.63. 10,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

