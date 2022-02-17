SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SJW Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of SJW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. 1,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

