Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,267. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

