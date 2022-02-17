Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Skylight Health Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%.

SLHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLHG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,722. The company has a market cap of $36.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

