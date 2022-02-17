Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) versus Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Head-To-Head Survey

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amkor Technology pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Amkor Technology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33% Amkor Technology 9.56% 21.78% 10.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.38 $1.50 billion $8.97 15.21 Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.17 $338.14 million $2.26 10.70

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skyworks Solutions and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $192.53, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Amkor Technology on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

