Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

SNBR stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

