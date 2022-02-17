SM Energy (SM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SM opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SM Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SM Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.