SM Energy (SM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SM opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
