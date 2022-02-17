SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$33.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.28.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.54. 158,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$24.77 and a 52-week high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

