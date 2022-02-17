SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.13 Million

Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce sales of $37.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.46 million to $37.90 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $153.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $157.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $171.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $177.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

