SmartMesh (SMT) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $62,368.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00038480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00106763 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

