Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $329,691.80 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 24,594,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,276,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

