SnowSwap Price Tops $2.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004913 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $924,171.55 and $62,726.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.66 or 0.07089128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,674.19 or 1.00062089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003009 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars.

