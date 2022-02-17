SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TLMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 682,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,294. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.05.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

