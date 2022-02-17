SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,410,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 71,280,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,762,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,020 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,221 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,950.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 659,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 637,762 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

