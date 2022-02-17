Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,691.38

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,691.38 ($22.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,549.56 ($20.97). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,563 ($21.15), with a volume of 182,455 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($25.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($27.20) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,027.50 ($27.44).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,897.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 32.43.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.91), for a total transaction of £707,754.04 ($957,718.59).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

