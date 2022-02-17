SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 701,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,305. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.