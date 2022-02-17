SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $14.20. SolarWinds shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 3,445 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $41,451,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 124.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 270,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.