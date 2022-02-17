SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $14.20. SolarWinds shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 3,445 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92.
About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.