SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.41 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

NYSE:SWI opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.