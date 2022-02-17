SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.41 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.
NYSE:SWI opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
