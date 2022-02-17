SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0-176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.18 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.
SWI opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.