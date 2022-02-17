SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0-176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.18 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

SWI opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 163,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

